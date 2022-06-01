June 2022 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our June 2022 newsletter - a special feature on women composers

Classical Music Daily publishes an occasional newsletter, often on the first day of each month. Here is our June 2022 newsletter, No 158, Women Composers. It runs for an hour, and you can watch and listen to it here:

Watch and listen — June 2022 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The video is also available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. This month we have a particularly wide ranging set of links, You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects mentioned:

Links connected to people taking part in our discussion

Female composer resources



This includes a list of more than 5,000 women composers



Celebrating the work of women composers of the baroque era, with new videos every two weeks, from Sunday 22 May onwards.

Women composer websites and biographies

Have we missed anyone? If so, please let us know!

Halida's links

To be the Oracle, a documentary film made by her cellist and filmmaker friend from Kazan, Zoulfia Asadoullina (the secretary of Kazan's Union of composers, who runs an online publication about local performances, news and reviews):





(late 1960s-early 1970s)

Some people in Russia are not aware of Gubaidulina's serious music, but love the Maygli.



(subscription needed to read)



(from Monica Houghton: Of Time & Place - chamber works, on Navona Records)



(as excerpted in our video newsletter)

Other links to those mentioned in our video newsletter

Posted 1 June 2022 by Keith Bramich