Watch and listen to our June 2022 newsletter - a special feature on women composers

 

Classical Music Daily publishes an occasional newsletter, often on the first day of each month. Here is our June 2022 newsletter, No 158, Women Composers. It runs for an hour, and you can watch and listen to it here:

Watch and listen — June 2022 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The video is also available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. This month we have a particularly wide ranging set of links, You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects mentioned:

Links connected to people taking part in our discussion

WOMEN OF NOTE, BY DIANA AMBACHE

HILARY TANN

VICTORIA BOND

GAIL WEIN - CLASSICAL MUSIC COMMUNICATIONS

HALIDA DINOVA - CONCERT PIANIST

NATALIE ARTEMAS-POLAK - PROOFING AND EDITING

NATALIE ARTEMAS-POLAK AT CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY

JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI

JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI AT CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY

GIUSEPPE PENNISI

DAVID ARDITTI

DAVID ARDITTI AT CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY

LONDON COMPOSERS FORUM

HARROW SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL

 

Female composer resources

MATT AND LUCY'S ARTICLE ABOUT MARGARET RUTHVEN LANG

THE LADIES SPEAK - MATT SPANGLER'S PODCAST

THE AMBACHE CHARITABLE TRUST

INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MUSIC

NEW YORK WOMEN COMPOSERS INC

DONNE - WOMEN IN MUSIC
This includes a list of more than 5,000 women composers

AMBACHE RECORDINGS - YOUTUBE CHANNEL

THE NORTON/GROVE DICTIONARY OF WOMEN COMPOSERS

WOMEN COMPOSERS BY TIME PERIOD - OXFORD MUSIC ONLINE

VACHE BAROQUE FESTIVAL
Celebrating the work of women composers of the baroque era, with new videos every two weeks, from Sunday 22 May onwards.

BOULANGER INITIATIVE

CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY'S ARTICLES ABOUT WOMEN COMPOSERS

 

Women composer websites and biographies

JULIA ADOLPHE

ELEANOR ALBERGA

AMANDA ALDRIDGE

VITTORIA ALEOTTI

BETH ANDERSON

NAN AVANT

GRAŻYNA BACEWICZ

MARION BAUER

AMY BEACH

HILDEGARD VON BINGEN

VICTORIA BOND

LILI BOULANGER

MARGARET BROUWER

DIANA BURRELL

FRANCESCA CACCINI

DOREEN CARWITHEN

MADALENA CASULANA

CÉCILE CHAMINADE

UNSUK CHIN

KIM DIEHNELT

ADRIENNE ELISHA

JOANNA ESTELLE

LOUISE FARRENC

SOFIA GUBAIDULINA

MONIKA GURAK

TARA GURAM

BARBARA HARBACH

JENNIFER HIGDON

MONICA HOUGHTON

MARY HOWE

ELISABETH-CLAUDE JACQUET DE LA GUERRE

VICTORIA JORDANOVA

SUSAN KANDER

KASSIA

DEBORAH KAVASCH

NASTASIA KHRUSHCHEVA

MARGARET RUTHVEN LANG

ELODIE LAUTEN

NICOLA LEFANU

ISABELLA LEONARDA

ALEXINA LOUIE

CARLA LUCERO

JANICE MACAULAY

CECILIA McDOWALL

HELEN MacKINNON

ELIZABETH MACONCHY

NATALIYA MEDVEDOVSKAYA

BETH MEHOCIC

FANNY MENDELSSOHN

ALYSSA MORRIS

THEA MUSGRAVE

LORETTA K NOTARESCHI

ALLA PAVLOVA

DORA PEJAČEVIĆ

FLORENCE PRICE

SANTA RATNIECE

LOUISE REICHARDT

KAIJA SAARIAHO

JUDITH SAINTE CROIX

CLARA SCHUMANN

LAURA SCHWENDINGER

RUTH CRAWFORD SEEGER

JUDITH SHATIN

ALICE SHIELDS

ARLENE SIERRA

ETHEL SMYTH

ELIZABETH START

BARBARA STROZZI

GERMAINE TAILLEFERRE

KEIKO TAKANO

MARI TAKANO

LOUISE TALMA

HILARY TANN

AUGUSTA READ THOMAS

JOAN TOWER

PAULINE VIARDOT

JOELLE WALLACH

SARAH WALLIN HUFF

MEIRA WARSHAUER

JUDITH WEIR

DOLORES WHITE

GRACE WILLIAMS

LINDA WORSLEY

RAIN WORTHINGTON

JUDITH LANG ZAIMONT

Have we missed anyone? If so, please let us know!

 

Halida's links

To be the Oracle, a documentary film made by her cellist and filmmaker friend from Kazan, Zoulfia Asadoullina (the secretary of Kazan's Union of composers, who runs an online publication about local performances, news and reviews):
YOUTUBE VERSION - SUBTITLES CAN BE SWITCHED TO ENGLISH
FACEBOOK VERSION WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES

'MAYGLI' CARTOON WITH MUSIC BY SOFIA GUBAIDULINA (late 1960s-early 1970s)
Some people in Russia are not aware of Gubaidulina's serious music, but love the Maygli.

SOFIA GUBAIDULINA AT NINETY
(subscription needed to read)

CLEVELAND PROJECT COMMISSIONING CHAMBER MUSIC FROM WOMEN COMPOSERS

MONICA HOUGHTON: CORPO SONORO: IV: DODECAFONICAMENTE, PLAYED BY HALIDA DINOVA
(from Monica Houghton: Of Time & Place - chamber works, on Navona Records)

ADRIENNA ELISHA AT NAVONA RECORDS

ADRIENNE ELISHA: 'CRY OF THE DOVE', CONCERTO FOR CELLO AND ORCHESTRA
(as excerpted in our video newsletter)

 

Other links to those mentioned in our video newsletter

ALBANY RECORDS

ALLAN McMURRAY

CHANDOS RECORDS

JANELLE FUNG

LEE DIONNE

NAVONA RECORDS

NAXOS RECORDS

PRESTEIGNE FESTIVAL OF MUSIC AND THE ARTS

SUSAN FANCHER

THAILAND PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

THEATER BADEN-BADEN

WORLD SAXOPHONE CONGRESS

 

Posted 1 June 2022 by Keith Bramich

