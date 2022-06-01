LISTENING TO TCHAIKOVSKY: Béla Hartmann uses his knowledge of Eastern Europe to argue against the banning of all Russian culture following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Classical Music Daily publishes an occasional newsletter, often on the first day of each month. Here is our June 2022 newsletter, No 158, Women Composers. It runs for an hour, and you can watch and listen to it here:
Watch and listen — June 2022 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
The video is also available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.
DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (1080 HD, 816Mb)
DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION (92Mb)
To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
These links below complement the contents of the newsletter. This month we have a particularly wide ranging set of links, You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects mentioned:
Links connected to people taking part in our discussion
WOMEN OF NOTE, BY DIANA AMBACHE
GAIL WEIN - CLASSICAL MUSIC COMMUNICATIONS
HALIDA DINOVA - CONCERT PIANIST
NATALIE ARTEMAS-POLAK - PROOFING AND EDITING
NATALIE ARTEMAS-POLAK AT CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY
JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI AT CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY
DAVID ARDITTI AT CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY
Female composer resources
MATT AND LUCY'S ARTICLE ABOUT MARGARET RUTHVEN LANG
THE LADIES SPEAK - MATT SPANGLER'S PODCAST
INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MUSIC
DONNE - WOMEN IN MUSIC
This includes a list of more than 5,000 women composers
AMBACHE RECORDINGS - YOUTUBE CHANNEL
THE NORTON/GROVE DICTIONARY OF WOMEN COMPOSERS
WOMEN COMPOSERS BY TIME PERIOD - OXFORD MUSIC ONLINE
VACHE BAROQUE FESTIVAL
Celebrating the work of women composers of the baroque era, with new videos every two weeks, from Sunday 22 May onwards.
CLASSICAL MUSIC DAILY'S ARTICLES ABOUT WOMEN COMPOSERS
Women composer websites and biographies
ELISABETH-CLAUDE JACQUET DE LA GUERRE
Have we missed anyone? If so, please let us know!
Halida's links
To be the Oracle, a documentary film made by her cellist and filmmaker friend from Kazan, Zoulfia Asadoullina (the secretary of Kazan's Union of composers, who runs an online publication about local performances, news and reviews):
YOUTUBE VERSION - SUBTITLES CAN BE SWITCHED TO ENGLISH
FACEBOOK VERSION WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES
'MAYGLI' CARTOON WITH MUSIC BY SOFIA GUBAIDULINA (late 1960s-early 1970s)
Some people in Russia are not aware of Gubaidulina's serious music, but love the Maygli.
SOFIA GUBAIDULINA AT NINETY
(subscription needed to read)
CLEVELAND PROJECT COMMISSIONING CHAMBER MUSIC FROM WOMEN COMPOSERS
MONICA HOUGHTON: CORPO SONORO: IV: DODECAFONICAMENTE, PLAYED BY HALIDA DINOVA
(from Monica Houghton: Of Time & Place - chamber works, on Navona Records)
ADRIENNA ELISHA AT NAVONA RECORDS
ADRIENNE ELISHA: 'CRY OF THE DOVE', CONCERTO FOR CELLO AND ORCHESTRA
(as excerpted in our video newsletter)
Other links to those mentioned in our video newsletter
PRESTEIGNE FESTIVAL OF MUSIC AND THE ARTS
THAILAND PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA
Posted 1 June 2022 by Keith Bramich