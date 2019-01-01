Cecilia Seghizzi

Italian composer, painter and teacher Cecilia Seghizzi was born on 5 September 1908 in Gotizia, Austria-Hungary, the daughter of Augusto Cesare Seghizzi (1873-1933), one of Italy's most popular composers. She studied at Milan's Conservatory 'G Verdi', and then with Vito Levi at the Conservatory 'Tartini' in Trieste.

Her catalogue of over 130 works includes much choral music in a very conservative style, linked to neo-classicism, and similar to that of Alfredo Casella and Paul Hindemith.

Cecilia Seghizzi died in Gorizia, Italy on 22 November 2019, aged one hundred and eleven.