May 2025 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our May 2025 video newsletter - The performing artist as co-creator

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our May 2025 newsletter, No 193, Music and the Visual World, which takes the form of an online discussion, led by John Dante Prevedini, which took place and was recorded on 23 April 2025. The running time is sixty-nine minutes.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (671 Mb)

DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION AND MONO SOUND (80 Mb)

You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):

Watch and listen — May 2025 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

Play this media file

The contributors to the live discussion were Béla Hartmann, David Arditti, Halida Dinova, John Dante Prevedini (chairman), Stephen Francis Vasta and Keith Bramich.

The discussion included many different aspects of the interaction between performers, composers and other creators. This subject was suggested after our last online meeting in December by Yekaterina Lebedeva, who has also recorded a contribution to this discussion.

John's discussion questions were as follows:

1. What is a 'work' in the Western classical tradition?

2. How much interpretive freedom does a performer have before a work loses its identity?

3. How does the composer-performer relationship differ in this genre from in other genres (like jazz or pop)?

4. How do techniques such as aleatory composition affect the balance between composer and performer?

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll consider adding it to this page.

These links below aim to complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned.

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

Posted 1 May 2025 by John Dante Prevedini