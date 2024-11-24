RESOUNDING ECHOES with Robert McCarney

Zero Hour

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to Zero Hour, today's episode of Resounding Echoes.

If you talk of technique then the listener finds you faultless - cold as a calculator - like some sort of mathematician who has strayed into the fine arts. It's not that it worries me much, but I don't like the idea that people could think of my music as an algebra problem ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Zero Hour (Resounding Echoes)
© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Resounding Echoes: Zero Hour

Copyright © 24 November 2024 Robert McCarney,
León, Spain

-------

Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 1 December 2024.

The music at the very start and end of this programme has been created specially for the Resounding Echoes series by Swiss composer Daniel Schorno.

There's further information about Robert's Resounding Echoes series here.

You can read more articles here about twentieth century music.

The background image on this page consists of Tracks in the snow (February 2004) by Keith Bramich.

 

 << Home              Next programme >>