Rodolfo Saglimbeni

Venezuelan conductor Rodolfo Saglimbeni was born at Barquisimeto on 8 December 1962. After studies in Venezuela, he enrolled at the Royal Academy of Music in London and studied conducting with Colin Metters, John Carewe and George Hurst. He also studied with Franco Ferrara at the St Cecilia Academy in Rome.

In 1985 he was first finalist in the Besançon International Young Conductors' Competition, where he was the youngest conductor in the competition.

From 1990 until 2024, first as a tutor and later as co-director, he taught conducting at the Canford (now Sherborne) Summer School of Music in the UK, inspiring students with his modest approach to the art. He was also professor of conducting at the University Institute for Musical Studies in Caracas. His many students included Gustavo Dudamel and Classical Music Daily contributors Natalie Artemas-Polak and Keith Bramich.

In 2003 he was appointed artistic director of the Municipal Symphony Orchestra of Caracas. Other appointments included founder and artistic director of the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Symphony Orchestra, musical director of the Teresa Carreno Cultural Complex and associate director of both the Caracas Sinfonietta and Venezuela Symphony Orchestra. His concerts were broadcast regularly on radio and TV in Venezuela and the South American Network.

In 2019 he became Principal Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra of Chile.

He was also invited to conduct orchestras in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Italy, Peru, Spain, the UK and the USA.

Rodolfo Saglimbeni died in Caracas on 4 June 2025, aged sixty-two, four months after being diagnosed with an aggressive illness.