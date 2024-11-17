RESOUNDING ECHOES with Robert McCarney

Total Control

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to Total Control, today's episode of Resounding Echoes. 'With my second symphony I want to tear apart the banality of the public's musical taste, to thunder with a frantic power and passion. Alongside this power and colossal roar of challenging piercing thought, I want to depict an image of greatest, subtlest and most sincere tenderness ...'

Listen — Robert McCarney: Total Control (Resounding Echoes)
Resounding Echoes: Total Control

Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 24 November 2024.

The music at the very start and end of this programme has been created specially for the Resounding Echoes series by Swiss composer Daniel Schorno.

The background image on this page consists of words from a Classical Music Daily script converted into an image using Graphic Converter.

 

