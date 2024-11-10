RESOUNDING ECHOES with Robert McCarney

Heaven and Hell

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to Heaven and Hell, today's episode of Resounding Echoes. Last week, I spoke about the modern world, wherever it may be. One of the most emblematic features of the modern world has to be electricity ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Heaven and Hell (Resounding Echoes)
© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Copyright © 10 November 2024 Robert McCarney,
León, Spain

-------

Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 17 November 2024.

Follow this link for the previous episode mentioned by Robert, Rough winds do shake.

The music at the very start and end of this programme has been created specially for the Resounding Echoes series by Swiss composer Daniel Schorno.

There's further information about Robert's Resounding Echoes series here.

You can read more articles here about twentieth century music.

The background image on this page has been derived from a portrait of Ezra from the Jarrow Codex (Codex Amiatinus), dating from around 700 AD.

 

 << Home              Next programme >>