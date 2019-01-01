Yury Grigorovich

Russian ballet dancer, ballet master, choreographer and teacher Yury Nikolayevich Grigorovich was born in Leningrad on 2 January 1927 into a family connected with the Imperial Russian Ballet. He studied at the Leningrad Choreographic School and danced as a soloist with the Kirov Ballet from 1946 until 1962.

He became known as a choreographer partly due to his staging of Sergei Prokofiev's last ballet, The Stone Flower.

From 1964 until 1995 he worked as an artistic director at the Bolshoi Theatre, dominating the Russian ballet scene for thirty years. Some of his best known Bolshoi productions were of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, Khachaturian's Spartacus and the ballet that Grigorovich created from Prokofiev's film music for Sergei Eisenstein's film Ivan the Terrible. He also, controversially, reworked Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake to produce a happy ending.

After various arguments, mostly around Grigorovich having allowed the Bolshoi to stagnate, he was forced to leave. He worked as a choreographer for various Russian companies, then settled in Krasnodar in the south of Russia, where he set up his own company, but later had the opportunity to return to the Bolshoi as a ballet master and choreographer.

Yury Grigorovich died in Moscow on 19 May 2025, aged ninety-eight.

A selection of articles about Yury Grigorovich

