News from around the world

May 2025 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during May 2025. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article or click on the images for further information.

 

Polish contralto Jadwiga Rappé died on 16 May 2025, aged seventy-three.

Jadwiga Rappé (1952-2025)
Jadwiga Rappé (1952-2025)

 

Peruvian tenor Luigi Alva died on 15 May 2025, aged ninety-eight.

Luigi Alva (1927-2025)
Luigi Alva (1927-2025)

 

English conductor, bass, composer, arranger, editor and teacher Matthew Best died on 11 May 2025, aged sixty eight.

Matthew Best (1957-2025). Photo © 2010 Chris Gloag
Matthew Best (1957-2025). Photo © 2010 Chris Gloag

 

Bangladeshi musicologist Mustafa Zaman Abbasi died at a hospital in Dhaka on 10 May 2025, aged eighty-eight.

Mustafa Zaman Abbasi (1936-2025)
Mustafa Zaman Abbasi (1936-2025)

 

British composer, conductor and priest Ronald Corp died in Bath on 7 May 2025, aged seventy-four.

Ronald Corp (1951-2025)
Ronald Corp (1951-2025)

 

French oboist and conductor Victor Aviat died from a brain tumour in Berlin, Germany on 1 May 2025, aged forty-two.

Victor Aviat (1982-2025). Photo © Harald Hoffmann
Victor Aviat (1982-2025). Photo © Harald Hoffmann

 

Posted 18 May 2025 by Keith Bramich

-------

Read more obituaries from the previous month by following this link to our April 2025 classical music obituaries.

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page has been derived from the 1896 oil-on-canvas painting Coastal View with Cypress Trees by French artist Henri-Edmond Cross (1856-1910).

 

 << Home              More news >>