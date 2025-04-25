April 2025 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during April 2025. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article or click on the images for further information.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio (Pope Francis), who had a strong interest in classical music, died early on Monday 21 April 2025, aged eighty-eight, from a stroke and cardiocirculatory collapse.

Austrian composer and teacher Peter Ablinger died in Berlin, Germany on 17 April 2025, aged sixty-six.

American cellist and teacher Joel Krosnick died of pancreatic cancer at his home in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York on 15 April 2025, aged eighty-four.

German tenor Peter Seiffert died in Schleedorf, Salzburg, Austria on 14 April 2025, aged seventy-one, following a long illness.

Italian violinist Roberto Cani died from cancer at his home in Los Angeles, USA on 9 April 2025, aged fifty-seven.

Posted 25 April 2025 by Keith Bramich