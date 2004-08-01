Martin Graham

Martin Graham, an English grammar-school boy and a builder by trade, with no formal musical training but a love of music and a passion for the operas of Richard Wagner, transformed a barn in Gloucestershire, UK into a world-class opera festival, establishing Longborough Festival Opera in 1991 with his wife Lizzie.

Roderic Dunnett said:

'Longborough Festival Opera is a sparkling national treasure, and has been ever since Martin and Lizzie Graham embarked on a dream adventure, to create an exquisite privately funded opera house - a masterpiece of entertaining design, incidentally - right there on their own field, with no public subsidy, and lure what is now a massive, enthusiastic following for what has - justly - been dubbed "England's Bayreuth".'

Anthony Negus, Longborough's music director, has commented:

'I was so lucky to become involved with Longborough in 2000. Martin was an enabler and inspirer who made one feel that anything that one wished to achieve would be possible. With the participation of all the Company, we were able to complete the small Ring cycles and go on to perform the full Ring not once but twice. It was Martin's will, energy and encouragement behind it that inspired us all to fulfil our talents and make it happen. His legacy continues the journey today and tomorrow, and the thought and memory of him will continue to bring inspiration to us all. Thank you Martin.'

Andrew Mosely, Longborough's Chair of Trustees, added:

'Martin’s life was marked by many achievements, but it is his boldness in establishing Longborough Festival Opera with the support of Lizzie and later his three children Polly, Cordelia and Leo that is perhaps the most fitting tribute to his extraordinary and well-lived life.'

Martin Graham died on 21 April 2025, aged eighty-three.

