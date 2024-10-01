News from around the world

October 2024 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our October 2024 video newsletter - Composers, individuals or collective?

 

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our October 2024 newsletter, No 186, Composers, individuals or collective?, which takes the form of an online discussion, led by John Dante Prevedini, which took place and was recorded on 29 September 2024. The running time is just under forty-nine minutes.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (546 Mb)

DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION AND MONO SOUND (59 Mb)

You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):

Watch and listen — October 2024 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The questions asked during the session were as follows:

  • What is the role of individuality in music composition?
  • What is the role of collectivism in music composition?
  • How should composers ideally balance the two?

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.

Composers, individuals or collective? A discussion led by John Dante Prevedini at classicalmusicdaily.com

 

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

Posted 1 October 2024 by John Dante Prevedini

-------

