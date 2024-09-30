Elim Chan

Intermusica Artists Management welcomes the young Hong Kong-born conductor

Intermusica Artists Management was founded in 1981 by Stephen Lumsden. Based in London UK, it also has managers working from Berlin and Munich, and represents conductors, composers, instrumental musicians, singers, stage directors and dance companies internationally. This month, the company welcomed Hong Kong-born conductor Elim Chan (born 1986) for worldwide general management.

Elim Chan was the first ever female winner of the London-based Donatella Flick Conducting Competition in 2014. She now has an international career which, during the 2024/25 season, includes two tours with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, as well as return visits to the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and the Vienna Symphony Orchestra.

She will also debut with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande and the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester.

She has previously appeared at the Salzburg and Lucerne Festivals as well as the BBC Proms (which she opened this year), and with orchestras such as the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony, the Boston Symphony, Staatskapelle Berlin, Staatskapelle Dresden, the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Orchestre de Paris and the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra.

Posted 30 September 2024 by Keith Bramich