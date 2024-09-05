September 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during September 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

American music critic Richard Dyer died in Boston, Massachusetts on 20 September 2024, aged eighty-two.

American concert producer conductor and music director Peter Tiboris died on 17 September 2024, aged seventy-six.

Russian pianist Viktor Lyadov died on 8 September 2024, aged fifty-eight.

English opera singer Ben Thapa died on 8 September 2024, aged forty-two.

American soprano Lucine Amara died from a respiratory infection and heart failure in New York City on 6 September 2024, aged ninety-nine.

Polish composer and conductor Władysław Słowiński died on 5 September 2024, aged ninety-four.

Posted 28 September 2024 by Keith Bramich