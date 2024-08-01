News from around the world

August 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during August 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

 

Spanish conductor and composer Miguel Ángel Gómez Martínez died in Málaga on 4 August 2024, aged seventy-four.

English businessman, pianist and composer Ernest Hall died on 3 August 2024, aged ninety-four.

Brazilian cellist and teacher Antônio Meneses died from glioblastoma multiforme in Basel, Switzerland on 3 August 2024, aged sixty-six.

German organ builder Jürgen Ahrend died on 1 August 2024, aged ninety-four.

Posted 8 August 2024 by Keith Bramich

