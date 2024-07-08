July 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during June 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

German composer and teacher Wolfgang Rihm died in Ettlingen on 27 July 2024, aged seventy-two, following a long battle with cancer.

Armenian soprano Anna Nshanyan died in Los Angeles, USA on 24 July 2024, aged ninety-two.

Polish baritone and teacher Jerzy Artysz died in Warsaw on 22 July 2024, aged ninety-three.

Romanian violinist Eugene Sârbu died on 21 July 2024, aged seventy-three.

Hungarian tenor János Csányi died on or before 20 July 2024, aged ninety-two.

Salvadoran soprano, teacher and cultural manager Gladys de Moctezuma died on 20 July 2024, aged ninety-six.

Argentinian-born Canadian composer Alcides Lanza died on 17 July 2024, aged ninety-five.

English soprano April Cantelo died on 16 July 2024, aged ninety-six.

Italian soprano Elena Mauti Nunziata died in Monte Carlo, Monaco on 16 July 2024, aged seventy-seven.

French composer and teacher Édith Lejet died on 15 July 2024, aged eighty-two.

American pianist and composer Sarah Gibson died from colon cancer in Los Angeles on 14 July 2024, aged thirty-eight.

German mezzo Ruth Hesse died in Hallstatt, Upper Austria, on 13 July 2024, aged eighty-seven.

Belgian organist and teacher Stanislas Deriemaeker died on 11 July 2024, aged ninety-two.

Russian ballerina Marina Kondratyeva died in Moscow on 8 July 2024, aged ninety.

Posted 27 July 2024 by Keith Bramich