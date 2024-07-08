News from around the world

July 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during June 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

 

German composer and teacher Wolfgang Rihm died in Ettlingen on 27 July 2024, aged seventy-two, following a long battle with cancer.

Wolfgang Rihm (1952-2024)
Wolfgang Rihm (1952-2024)

 

Armenian soprano Anna Nshanyan died in Los Angeles, USA on 24 July 2024, aged ninety-two.

Anna Nshanyan (1931-2024)
Anna Nshanyan (1931-2024)

 

Polish baritone and teacher Jerzy Artysz died in Warsaw on 22 July 2024, aged ninety-three.

Jerzy Artysz (1930-2024) as Scarpio in 'Tosca'. Photo © 1959 Franciszek Myszkowski
Jerzy Artysz (1930-2024) as Scarpio in 'Tosca'.
Photo © 1959 Franciszek Myszkowski

 

Romanian violinist Eugene Sârbu died on 21 July 2024, aged seventy-three.

Eugene Sârbu (1950-2024) performing at the Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest in 2018
Eugene Sârbu (1950-2024) performing at the
Romanian Atheneum in Bucharest in 2018

 

Hungarian tenor János Csányi died on or before 20 July 2024, aged ninety-two.

János Csányi (1931-2024)
János Csányi (1931-2024)

 

Salvadoran soprano, teacher and cultural manager Gladys de Moctezuma died on 20 July 2024, aged ninety-six.

Gladys de Moctezuma (1927-2024) in 2015
Gladys de Moctezuma (1927-2024) in 2015

 

Argentinian-born Canadian composer Alcides Lanza died on 17 July 2024, aged ninety-five.

Alcides Lanza (1929-2024)
Alcides Lanza (1929-2024)

 

English soprano April Cantelo died on 16 July 2024, aged ninety-six.

April Cantelo (1928-2024)
April Cantelo (1928-2024)

 

Italian soprano Elena Mauti Nunziata died in Monte Carlo, Monaco on 16 July 2024, aged seventy-seven.

Elena Mauti Nunziata (1946-2024) in 'I puritani' in Palermo, 1974
Elena Mauti Nunziata (1946-2024)
in I puritani in Palermo, 1974

 

French composer and teacher Édith Lejet died on 15 July 2024, aged eighty-two.

Édith Lejet (1928-2024)
Édith Lejet (1928-2024)

 

American pianist and composer Sarah Gibson died from colon cancer in Los Angeles on 14 July 2024, aged thirty-eight.

Sarah Gibson (1986-2024)
Sarah Gibson (1986-2024)

 

German mezzo Ruth Hesse died in Hallstatt, Upper Austria, on 13 July 2024, aged eighty-seven.

Ruth Hesse (1936-2024)
Ruth Hesse (1936-2024)

 

Belgian organist and teacher Stanislas Deriemaeker died on 11 July 2024, aged ninety-two.

Stanislas Deriemaeker (1932-2024). Photo © Jeroen Deriemaeker
Stanislas Deriemaeker (1932-2024).
Photo © Jeroen Deriemaeker

 

Russian ballerina Marina Kondratyeva died in Moscow on 8 July 2024, aged ninety.

Marina Kondratyeva (1934-2024)
Marina Kondratyeva (1934-2024)

 

Posted 27 July 2024 by Keith Bramich

Read more obituaries from the previous month by following this link to our June 2024 classical music obituaries.

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page has been derived from a 2023 photo by Ricky Mejia of San Salvador in El Salvador.

 

