Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our January 2025 newsletter, No 189, Music and the Visual World, which takes the form of an online discussion, led by John Dante Prevedini, which took place and was recorded on 16 December 2024. The running time is just under an hour.
The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.
DOWNLOAD IN HIGH DEFINITION (612 Mb)
DOWNLOAD IN LOW RESOLUTION AND MONO SOUND (67 Mb)
You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):
Watch and listen — January 2025 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :
The contributors to the live discussion were Celia Craig, Halida Dinova, Yekaterina Lebedeva, John Dante Prevedini (chairman) and Keith Bramich.
The discussion was planned to include many different aspects of the interaction between the visual and musical worlds, including music for ballet, opera, film, installations and other visual media, visual inspiration for music (such as Musorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition), visual dimensionality and motion depicted in music, visual art inspired by music, photography of music and musicians, album covers, concert posters, music word search puzzles, synaesthesia - seeing music in colours - and augenmusik / eye music. The session was divided into three distinct sections:
You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.
These links below aim to complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned.
ADELAIDE BOTANIC GARDEN (SOUTH AUSTRALIA BOTANIC GARDENS AND STATE HERBARIUM)
ARTARIA'S BEGINNINGS - INTERVIEW WITH CREATIVE DIRECTOR CELIA CRAIG (YOUTUBE)
AUGENMUSIK OPERA 'MASCAGNI A CERIGNOLA' BY JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI AND RAFFAELE SORBO (YOUTUBE)
CELIA CRAIG (OBOIST'S WEBSITE)
CHAMBER MUSIC ADELAIDE (ORGANISATION WEBSITE)
DUKE ELLINGTON (THE DUKE ELLINGTON ORCHESTRA)
EVELYN GLENNIE (PERCUSSIONIST'S WEBSITE)
EXPLORING THE LETTERS OF MIRIAM HYDE WITH CELIA CRAIG (NATIONAL LIBRARY OF AUSTRALIA)
FALLA: RITUAL FIRE DANCE - WITH FLAMENCO DANCER AND VISUAL BACKDROP (YOUTUBE)
HALIDA DINOVA (PIANIST'S WEBSITE)
JAPAN KAPUSTIN ASSOCIATION (YOUTUBE)
JESÚS RUEDA (IBERMÚSICA ARTISTS)
JOHN DANTE PREVEDINI (COMPOSER'S WEBSITE)
JUDITH WEIR TALKS TO ANGELA COLE AND CELIA CRAIG (YOUTUBE)
KAURNA PEOPLE (SOUTH AUSTRALIA HISTORY HUB)
MARK ROTHKO WITH MORTON FELDMAN IN ROTHKO CHAPEL (YOUTUBE)
MIRIAM HYDE (WIRRIPANG - HOME OF AUSTRALIAN COMPOSERS)
NATASHA TUROVSKY (ARTIST'S WEBSITE)
NATASHA TUROVSKY - BALLET OF THE UNHATCHED CHICKS (YOUTUBE)
NIKOLAI KAPUSTIN PERFORMING WITH OLEG LUNDSTREM (YOUTUBE)
OLEG LUNDSTREM (WORLD OF JAZZ)
ORCHESTRE NOUVELLE GÉNÉRATION, ARTISTIC DIRECTOR NATASHA TUROVSKY (ORCHESTRA'S WEBSITE)
PAUL SCHOENFIELD (MILKEN ARCHIVE OF JEWISH MUSIC)
PROKOFIEV: VISIONS FUGITIVES - CHOREOGRAPHED PAINTINGS (YOUTUBE)
RACHMANINOV: VOCALISE, PLAYED BY CELIA CRAIG AND KONSTANTIN SHAMRAY (YOUTUBE)
SCHOTT MUSIC GROUP (PUBLISHER'S WEBSITE)
SCRIABIN: VERS LA FLAMME, INCORPORATING VISUALS BASED ON THE COMPOSER'S COLOUR SCHEME (YOUTUBE)
STEPHEN MONTAGUE (COMPOSER'S WEBSITE)
STRAVINSKY: THE RITE OF SPRING (CMD)
STUART GREENBAUM: OBOE SONATA, DEDICATED TO CELIA CRAIG (YOUTUBE)
TARRAWATTA TRIO (CHAMBER MUSIC ADELAIDE)
THE BRITISH MUSEUM (ORGANISATION'S WEBSITE)
THE MYSTERY BEHIND SCRIABIN'S MYSTIC CHORD (KDFC)
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (CMD)
YEKATERINA LEBEDEVA (PIANIST'S WEBSITE)
YULIYA ZAKHARAVA: GOLEM (EXTRACT) - ORCHESTRE NOUVELLE GÉNÉRATION (YOUTUBE)
To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page.
Posted 1 January 2025 by John Dante Prevedini