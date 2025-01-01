January 2025 Newsletter

Watch and listen to our January 2025 video newsletter - Music and the Visual World

Classical Music Daily publishes a newsletter, usually on the first day of each month. Here is our January 2025 newsletter, No 189, Music and the Visual World, which takes the form of an online discussion, led by John Dante Prevedini, which took place and was recorded on 16 December 2024. The running time is just under an hour.

The video is available to download as an MP4 file by following one of the links below. The first link gives the best video and audio quality, and you may be able to click on the link and run it in your web browser.

You can also watch and listen to it here (in low resolution and mono sound):

Watch and listen — January 2025 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

The contributors to the live discussion were Celia Craig, Halida Dinova, Yekaterina Lebedeva, John Dante Prevedini (chairman) and Keith Bramich.

The discussion was planned to include many different aspects of the interaction between the visual and musical worlds, including music for ballet, opera, film, installations and other visual media, visual inspiration for music (such as Musorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition), visual dimensionality and motion depicted in music, visual art inspired by music, photography of music and musicians, album covers, concert posters, music word search puzzles, synaesthesia - seeing music in colours - and augenmusik / eye music. The session was divided into three distinct sections:

Music envisioned with visuals - music created with specific visual accompaniment in mind Music repurposed with visuals - visuals and music independently created and subsequently combined for novel purposes Inherently visual music - when the sonic structure of the music itself creates a visual experience

You're welcome to add your thoughts to the discussion, via our contact page. If you indicate that your message is for publication, we'll add it to this page.

These links below aim to complement the contents of the newsletter. You can use them to discover more about those taking part and some of the subjects, organisations and individuals mentioned.

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page.

Posted 1 January 2025 by John Dante Prevedini