Festival Napa Valley 2025

A 2025 festival in California, USA provides a first look at its summer season

Festival Napa Valley's 2025 Summer Season is set to take place at venues throughout Napa Valley, California, USA from Saturday 5 July until Sunday 20 July. The season offers a diverse lineup of international stars and emerging talent in productions highlighting the natural beauty of California Wine Country, paired with Napa Valley's unparalleled food, wine and hospitality. The Summer Season Patron Experience runs from Friday 11 July until Sunday 20 July and gives attendees exclusive access to Napa Valley's finest wineries, resorts and estates.

Robin Baggett, chairman of Festival Napa Valley's board of directors, comments:

Festival Napa Valley is a celebration of the very best Napa Valley has to offer - outstanding performances, stunning venues, exquisite food and wine events, and a welcoming spirit that draws people together. Mark your calendars now and join us this summer.

Featured events include the North American debut of the Versailles Royal Opera in a production of Donizetti's comedic masterpiece, The Daughter of the Regiment; Uytengsu Family Opening Night with soloists Joyce DiDonato and Tessa Lark; a tribute to Ennio Morricone as part of Maria Manetti Celebrates La Dolce Vita!; An Evening of Dance produced by Adrian Mitchell featuring some of the world's most renowned ballet dancers, including Tiler Peck; a screening of Walt Disney's iconic animated masterpiece, Fantasia, with live orchestra; an Olivia Decker Power of Music concert featuring pianist Tianxu An in Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No 3; an art song recital with soprano Alexandra Armantrading and baritone Lester Lynch; an evening of hot jazz and swing under the stars at CIA at Copia with the LMR Jazz Orchestra; classic films at Jarvis Conservatory; and the Festival's signature Taste of Napa celebration of food and wine at The Meritage Resort.

The headliner and guest chef for the 2025 Arts for All Gala at Nickel & Nickel - capping Festival Napa Valley's Opening Weekend July 11-13 - will be announced in January 2025.

The Festival's commitment to bring the arts to all is highlighted through daily admission-free Festival Live! concerts featuring participants from the Frost School of Music at Festival Napa Valley's Blackburn Music Academy and the Manetti Shrem Opera Program. Additional admission-free events include Bouchaine Young Artist Concerts and family-friendly Novack Concerts for Kids. For select concerts, the festival has unveiled a Choose Your Price ticketing model, allowing attendees to select ticket prices that fit their personal budgets.

Venue and event hosts include Castello di Amorosa, Charles Krug, Domaine Carneros, Frank Family Vineyards, Hall St Helena, Jarvis Conservatory, Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, Nickel & Nickel, Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, Quintessa, Tamber Bey Vineyards, The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) at Copia, The Meritage Resort, and Trinchero Family Estates. Additional venues and hosts will be announced.

Performances take place on the Festival Napa Valley Stage at Charles Krug, the Ecolab Theatre and Jackson Family Wines Amphitheater at CIA at Copia, Nickel & Nickel Winery, Jarvis Conservatory, and at wineries, resorts, and estates throughout Napa Valley. Concerts at Charles Krug feature the Festival Napa Valley Culinary Garden, offering a variety of delicious fare from Napa Valley restaurants and artisan food purveyors.

Multiday Patron Passes and early bird Taste of Napa tickets are on sale now. Patron Passes provide access to special events such as Vintner's Luncheons, Patron Dinners, and the Arts for All Gala and include a tax-deductible donation that underwrites free and affordable concerts. Taste of Napa tickets range from US$125 to US$295. Individual concert tickets go on sale on 12 March 2025.

Festival Napa Valley's 2025 presenting sponsor is J P Morgan. Premier sponsors are Audi, Bouchaine Vineyards, Kaiser Permanente, Opus One, Pomellato, and The Meritage Resort and Spa. 2025 performance partners include Charles Krug, Clair Global, Frost School at Festival Napa Valley, Meyer Sound, Napa Valley College and The Culinary Institute of America at Copia.

Further information: festivalnapavalley.org

Posted 31 December 2024 by Keith Bramich