Classical:Next 2025

A large international conference for classical music professionals takes place in Berlin in May 2025

Classical:Next is an international conference for classical and art music professionals. The conference runs for four days, includes more than thirty sessions and over fifty expo stands, and last year's event attracted more than 1,400 music professionals from forty-nine different countries, making it the largest gathering in the event's history. The 2025 edition takes place from 12-15 May 2025 in Berlin, Germany.

Classical:Next consists of an interactive conference, project pitches, showcase concerts, an expo, an innovation award and networking. It's the global networking and exchange hub dedicated exclusively to classical and art music, for all professionals, including artists, managers, presenters, orchestras, labels, educators, press, media and publishers.

There are special registration rates for students and media, and the 2025 event is also offering a discounted rate for young professionals, including freelancers under the age of thirty-six. Early bookings are cheaper for most categories of delegates, with the cheapest rates available until 7 February 2025.

The conference, which is about various new ways of thinking about classical music, including new projects, new artists and new repertoire, will be held at two locations in Berlin - the Colosseum and Holzmarkt 25.

Delegates are expected from most countries in Europe, plus Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea and the USA.

Classical:Next's goal is for zero emission, towards a sustainable future, and to minimise environmental impact for all aspects of the event, recognising the importance of being proactive in reducing the event's carbon footprint and to inspire positive change within the music industry. The evolving strategy focuses on key areas such as catering, diversity, energy, equality, external reach, inclusion, local community, transport, waste and water.

There's further information and registration for the conference at classicalnext.com

Posted 30 December 2024 by Keith Bramich