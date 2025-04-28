News from around the world

Schumannfest 2025

'Romanticise yourself' is the motto of Düsseldorf's Schumann Festival in June 2025

 

June 2025 at Tonhalle Düsseldorf and around the German city is all about the Schumann Festival. Schumannfest 2025 runs from 5 until 30 June and features over thirty events at thirteen different Düsseldorf venues. The festival's motto is 'Romanticise yourself'. In addition to music by Robert and Clara Schumann there will be other music from the Romantic era - orchestral concerts, song recitals and chamber music - but also club music, jazz and rock concerts, and a special climate concert on 1 June.

Tonhalle Düsseldorf in Germany. 2020 photo by Jonathan Kemper
Clarinetist Sharon Kam will give her last two concerts as Artist in Residence 2024/25 at the Tonhalle, once in an intimate setting with the Jerusalem Quartet, with a performance including Brahms' Clarinet Quintet, and once with a full symphony orchestra in a comedy concert with Florian Schroeder.

Israeli-German clarinettist Sharon Kam. Photo © 2019 Nancy Horowitz
The closing concert with violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann and the Düsseldorf Symphony Orchestra conducted by Andris Poga will feature Brahms' Violin Concerto.

The festival's Skyline Concerts, 24-28 June, taking place in some of the city's high-rise buildings, feature cellist Alban Gerhardt, on his own and in combination with pianist Markus Becker and violinist Veronika Eberle, and with the Alliage Quintet.

Stadttor, Düsseldorf, Germany in 2019 by Patrick Robert Doyle
A series of chamber music evenings take place at Palais Wittgenstein: the Signum Quartet (7 June, Schumann, Janáček and works by South African artists, marking the end of apartheid thirty years ago), Trio Boulanger (12 June, Clara and Robert Schumann Schubert and Wolfgang Rihm), tenor Julian Prégardien (17 June, Schumann's Dichterliebe plus audience requests for Schubert songs), a series of nine ensembles from the Dusseldorf Symphony Orchestra (19 June, chamber music by Clara Schumann, Robert Schumann, Brahms and Bruch) and cellist Michiaki Ueno (23 June, Beethoven, Chopin and Schumann).

Further information (in German): tonhalle.de/schumannfest-2025

