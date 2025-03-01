March 2025 Newsletter

DISCUSSION: Composers Daniel Schorno and John Dante Prevedini discuss creativity, innovation and re-invention with Maria Nockin, Mary Mogil, Giuseppe Pennisi and Roderic Dunnett.
Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on or before the first day of each month. Transformation, our March 2025 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link on this page.
