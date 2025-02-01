February 2025 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during February 2025. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

Czech conductor Vladimír Válek died on 16 February 2025, aged eighty-nine.

British trombonist Denis Wick died on 12 February 2025, aged ninety-three.

Italian pianist Maria Tipo died in Florence on 10 February 2025, aged ninety-three.

Swiss soprano Edith Mathis died in Salzburg on 9 February 2025, aged eighty-six.

German opera director Hans-Peter Lehmann died in Munich on 5 February 2025, aged ninety.

Spanish mezzo-soprano and teacher Ana María Iriarte died on 4 February 2025, aged ninety-eight.

American bass Paul Plishka died at a hospice in Wilmington, North Carolina on 3 February 2025, aged eighty-three.

Austrian clarinettist Peter Schmidl died on 1 February 2025, aged eighty-four.

Posted 17 February 2025

by Keith Bramich