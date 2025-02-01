February 2025 Obituaries

News from around the world

Czech conductor Vladimír Válek died on 16 February 2025, aged eighty-nine.

Vladimír Válek (1935-2025). Photo © Tomáš Vodňanský / Czech Radio

 

British trombonist Denis Wick died on 12 February 2025, aged ninety-three.

Denis Wick (1941-2025)

 

Italian pianist Maria Tipo died in Florence on 10 February 2025, aged ninety-three.

Maria Tipo (1931-2025)

 

Swiss soprano Edith Mathis died in Salzburg on 9 February 2025, aged eighty-six.

Edith Mathis (1938-2025) singing Haydn in Lucerne in 1992. Photo © 1992 EuroArts

 

German opera director Hans-Peter Lehmann died in Munich on 5 February 2025, aged ninety.

Hans-Peter Lehmann (1938-2025, top) performing in A Midsummer Night's Dream. Photo © 2010 Heiko Jacobs

 

Spanish mezzo-soprano and teacher Ana María Iriarte died on 4 February 2025, aged ninety-eight.

Ana María Iriarte (1927-2025)

 

American bass Paul Plishka died at a hospice in Wilmington, North Carolina on 3 February 2025, aged eighty-three.

Paul Plishka (1941-2025)

 

Austrian clarinettist Peter Schmidl died on 1 February 2025, aged eighty-four.

Peter Schmidl (1941-2025) in Vienna, 2009

 

