January 2025 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during January 2025. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

English arranger, composer, playwright and theatre director Claire van Kampen died from cancer on 18 January 2025, aged seventy-one.

Russian ballet dancer and Bolshoi Theatre director Vsevolod Nemolyaev died on 15 January 2025, aged eighty-seven.

American music theorist and composer Sylvan Sholom Kalib died on 15 January 2025, aged ninety-five.

Austrian composer, hairdresser, musicologist, pianist and radio and TV presenter Walter Deutsch died on 13 January 2025, aged a-hundred-and-one.

English conductor, composer and trumpeter Elgar Howarth died on 13 January 2025, aged eighty-nine.

Iranian arranger, composer, conductor and violinist Fereydoon Shahbazyan died from acute respiratory issues in Tehran on the morning of 11 January 2025, aged eighty-two, after spending two days in hospital.

Austrian actor and opera, stage and theatre director Otto Schenk died at his lake house near Lake Irrsee in Salzkammergut, Oberhofen am Irrsee on 9 January 2025, aged ninety-four.

Turkish violinist Ayla Erduran died in Istanbul on 7 January 2025, aged ninety.

Mongolian opera singer Dashbaldangiin Purevsuren died in Ulaanbaatar from natural causes on 3 January 2025, aged ninety-five.

German luthier Wilhelm Brückner died on 2 January 2025, aged ninety-two.

Posted 25 January 2025

by Keith Bramich