December 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during December 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

 

German mezzo, later soprano and teacher Sigrid Kehl died on 18 December 2024, aged ninety-five.

Sigrid Kehl (1929-2024). Photo © Wilm Heinrich
French journalist, musicologist and radio producer Marcel Marnat died in Paris on 17 December 2024, aged ninety-one.

Marcel Marnat (1933-2024)
American music teacher, music education researcher and child prodigy pianist Jeanne Bamberger died at her home on 12 December 2024, aged one hundred.

Jeanne Bamberger (1924-2024)
Japanese composer, translator and writer Michio Mamiya died in Tokyo from pneumonia on 11 December 2024, aged ninety-five.

Michio Mamiya (1929-2024)
Canadian composer, conductor, teacher and writer Jack Behrens died on 9 December 2024, aged eighty-nine.

Jack Behrens (1935-2024)
German composer Thomas Hertel died in Leipzig on 9 December 2024, aged seventy-three, following a long illness.

Thomas Hertel (1951-2024)
Chinese composer Huang Zhun died in Shanghai Huadong Hospital on 3 December 2024, aged ninety-eight.

Huang Zhun (1926-2024)
Brazilian composer, conductor and pianist Marlos Nobre died in Rio de Janeiro on 2 December 2024, aged eighty-five.

Marlos Nobre (1939-2024)
Posted 21 December 2024 by Keith Bramich

