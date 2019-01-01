RESOUNDING ECHOES: From August 2022, Robert McCarney's regular series features little-known twentieth century classical composers.
Gerardo Guevara
Ecuadorian composer, conductor, pianist, teacher and writer Gerardo Guevara was born Luis Gerardo Guevara Viteri in Quito on 23 September 1930 and showed musical ability when very young, knowing the answers to music dictations being given to older children, At fifteen he began to study composition with Luis Humberto Salgado. Later, in 1952, he studied composition and the music of Bartók with Jorge Aq, and from 1959 onwards, on a Unesco grant, he spent twelve years in France, studying composition with Nadia Boulanger and also conducting at the École Normale de Musique de Paris, and also musicology at the University of La Sorbonne.
In 1972, back in Ecuador, he formed the choir of Quito's Central University. He also created SAYCE - the Society of Ecuadorian Authors and Composers.
From 1974 until 1975 he was conductor of the Ecuadorian National Symphony Orchestra, and from 1980 until 1988 he was director of Quito's Conservatorio Nacional, teaching composition and Ecuadorian music history, where he had a profound influence on his students.
Guevara's music is nationalist in style, but with many European and contemporary influences. He was considered to be the link between nationalist and contemporary Ecuadorian musicians. His works include Census Hymn (1948), Inspiración for piano (1950), the ballet Yaguar shungo for orchestra and choir (1958), two string quartets (1960 and 1963), Triptico for choir (1978), Combate poético for baritone and piano (1980), the three movement De mestizo a mestizo for orchestra (1994) and much other choral, orchestral, vocal and chamber music. He also wrote essays and articles about music.
Gerardo Guevara died on 23 December 2024, aged ninety-four.
