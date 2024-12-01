News from around the world

December 2024 Newsletter

Our December 2024 PDF newsletter has just been published, and we also mark the passing of various classical musicians in November 2024

 

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on or before the first day of each month. Liquid Gold, our December 2024 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link on this page.

Classical Music Daily's December 2024 newsletter

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

Below are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during November 2024. May they rest in peace.

 

German composer Siegfried Thiele died in Leipzig on 24 November 2024, aged ninety.

Siegfried Thiele (1934-2024)

 

Spanish composer Manuel Lillo Torregrosa died on 21 November 2024, aged eighty-four.

Manuel Lillo Torregrosa (1940-2024)

 

Irish musicologist Ita Beausang died on 20 November 2024, aged eighty-eight.

Ita Beausang (1936-2024)

 

French harpsichordist and organist Odile Bailleux died on 19 November 2024, aged eighty-four.

Odile Bailleux (1939-2024)

 

Hungarian violinist and teacher György Pauk died in Budapest on 18 November 2024, aged eighty-eight.

György Pauk (1936-2024). Photo © 2012 Jackie Rado

 

Austrian-born American composer, teacher and pianist Karl Kohn died on 18 November 2024, aged ninety-eight.

Karl Kohn (1926-2024) in 2016

 

Serbian composer, music theorist, teacher and writer Dejan Despić died on 16 November 2024, aged ninety-four.

Dejan Despić (1930-2024)

 

Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov tragically died from a fall from his St Petersburg fifth floor apartment on 16 November 2024, aged only thirty-nine. Suspicious? In 2022 he had been critical of the current Russian regime.

Vladimir Shklyarov (1985-2024)

 

Latvian composer Romualds Kalsons died on 15 November 2024, aged eighty-eight.

Romualds Kalsons (1936-2024)

 

Posted 1 December 2024 by Keith Bramich

