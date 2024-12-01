December 2024 Newsletter

Our December 2024 PDF newsletter has just been published, and we also mark the passing of various classical musicians in November 2024

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on or before the first day of each month. Liquid Gold, our December 2024 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link on this page.

Below are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during November 2024. May they rest in peace.

German composer Siegfried Thiele died in Leipzig on 24 November 2024, aged ninety.

Spanish composer Manuel Lillo Torregrosa died on 21 November 2024, aged eighty-four.

Irish musicologist Ita Beausang died on 20 November 2024, aged eighty-eight.

French harpsichordist and organist Odile Bailleux died on 19 November 2024, aged eighty-four.

Hungarian violinist and teacher György Pauk died in Budapest on 18 November 2024, aged eighty-eight.

Austrian-born American composer, teacher and pianist Karl Kohn died on 18 November 2024, aged ninety-eight.

Serbian composer, music theorist, teacher and writer Dejan Despić died on 16 November 2024, aged ninety-four.

Russian ballet dancer Vladimir Shklyarov tragically died from a fall from his St Petersburg fifth floor apartment on 16 November 2024, aged only thirty-nine. Suspicious? In 2022 he had been critical of the current Russian regime.

Latvian composer Romualds Kalsons died on 15 November 2024, aged eighty-eight.

Posted 1 December 2024 by Keith Bramich