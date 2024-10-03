October 2024 Obituaries

News from around the world

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during October 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

 

Egyptian-born Armenian choral conductor and composer Garbis Aprikian died at his home in Malakoff, France on 15 October 2024, aged ninety-eight.

Garbis Aprikian (1926-2024). Photo © LCA/Culturebox
American organist and organ scholar Barbara J Owen died on 14 October 2024, aged ninety-one.

Barbara J Owen (1933-2024)
British pianist and teacher John Barstow died on 11 October 2024, aged eighty-seven.

John Barstow (1937-2024)
American recording engineer, producer and violinist Adam Abeshouse died from metastatic bile duct cancer at his home in South Salem, New York on 10 October 2024, aged sixty-three.

Adam Abeshouse (1961-2024)
Maverick Finnish composer and conductor Leif Segerstam died in Helsinki on 9 October 2024, aged eighty.

Leif Segerstam (1944-2024) in Aarhus, 2019
French Chilean composer Jorge Arriagada died on 8 October 2024, aged eighty-one.

Jorge Arriagada (1943-2024)
French composer and conductor Amaury du Closel died on 7 October 2024. aged sixty-eight.

Amaury du Closel (1956-2024)
American baritone Dominic Cossa died on 6 October 2024, aged eighty-nine.

Dominic Cossa (1935-2024) in 1970
Greek composer, conductor and pianist Mimis (Dimitrios) Plessas died in Athens on 5 October 2024, aged ninety-nine.

Mimis Plessas (1924-2024)
Norwegian composer and jazz pianist Terje Bjørklund died on 3 October 2024, aged seventy-nine.

Terje Bjørklund (1945-2024). Photo © Erling Wicklung / NRK
Posted 19 October 2024 by Keith Bramich

