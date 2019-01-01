Leif Segerstam

'In the language of music you don't have those fake news or other enemies like in the Kubernetes ...' - Leif Segerstam

Finnish composer, conductor, pianist, viola player, violinist and teacher Leif Selim Segerstam was born in Vaasa on 2 March 1944 into a musical family. The family moved to Helsinki in 1947, and Segerstam played violin and viola in the Helsinki Youth Orchestra. He studied violin, piano and conducting in Helsinki at the Sibelius Academy and later conducting with Jean Morel at Juilliard in New York.

He worked as conductor with a variety of orchestras, mostly American, Australian and European, from 1963 onwards, and became well known in Finland and internationally for his vigorous conducting style and vibrant, maverick personality - for example, he called composers 'tone choosers' and said that Anton Bruckner's orchestral scores were like home pages.

His main long-term conducting positions were as principal conductor of the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra (1975-1982), the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra (1977-1987), the Danish National Symphony Orchestra (1988-1995) and the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra (1995-2007). He afterwards became 'chief conductor emeritus' with the Helsinki orchestra. He was known for his performances of Finnish and other Nordic music, plus Brahms, Bruckner and Mahler cycles, and also modern and contemporary music, including works by John Corigliano, Allan Pettersson, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Christopher Rouse and Alfred Schnittke.

He was also known as a prolific composer with a very extensive oeuvre, including four concertos each for viola and piano, eight cello concertos, thirteen violin concertos, thirty string quartets and, amazingly, at least three-hundred-and-fifty-four symphonies, although many of the later ones were labelled 'minisinfonia', 'sinfonia piccola' or 'minisinfonia piccola'.

Many of Segerstam's symphonies were given very unusual and pun-riddled names! Some examples: Thinking musical lines in Six Frames freepulsatively without barlines ... (Symphony No 167), 'To me ... Death, (sleep infinitely; to not notate ...)': (22.8.; 2008 ...) (No 214), Enchanted by the famous pigletpettattoes of Viola Segerstam (No 258), Ei! No!, Ei-no Lei(f)-no ... despite 2x grandioso Masses of Morte! ... (More Tea ... hahhahh) ... (No 265) and When a cat visited (No 289).

Segerstam developed his own style of composing which he called 'free-pulsative', which meant that precise time relations between the music played by different musicians were not exactly determined. This meant that his symphonies in this style could be played without a conductor, and he would sometimes play the piano part.

He taught orchestral conducting at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki from 1997 until 2013, where his students included Susanna Mälkki.

Leif Segerstam died in Helsinki on 9 October 2024, aged eighty.

