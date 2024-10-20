RESOUNDING ECHOES with Robert McCarney

Kids' Stuff

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to Kids' Stuff, today's episode of Resounding Echoes. The late and still missed great Irish comedian, Dave Allen, was once asked in an interview, if it was true that he had started out life as a journalist, to which Dave replied, as only Dave could have: 'No - it's not true - I actually started out life as a child' ...

© 2024 Robert McCarney :

León, Spain

Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 27 October 2024.

The music at the very start and end of this programme has been created specially for the Resounding Echoes series by Swiss composer Daniel Schorno.

The background image on this page has been derived from an early twentieth century postcard, author unknown, depicting a woman attacking the stork which has brought her child.

 

