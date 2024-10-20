SPONSORED: An Integral Part - Lindsey Wallis looks forward to the Canadian Music Centre's tribute concert to composer Roberta Stephen.
Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to Kids' Stuff, today's episode of Resounding Echoes. The late and still missed great Irish comedian, Dave Allen, was once asked in an interview, if it was true that he had started out life as a journalist, to which Dave replied, as only Dave could have: 'No - it's not true - I actually started out life as a child' ...
Listen — Robert McCarney: Kids' Stuff (Resounding Echoes)
© 2024 Robert McCarney :
Copyright © 20 October 2024
Robert McCarney,
León, Spain