Hang in there together

Classical Music Daily's March 2021 Newsletter has just been published as a video podcast

Classical Music Daily publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on the first day of each month. This month, for the first time, we're making this available in 1080p HD high resolution video. Hang in there together, our March 2021 newsletter, No 146, has been published in MP4 video podcast format. It runs for sixty minutes and you can watch and listen to it here:

Watch and listen — March 2021 Classical Music Daily Newsletter :

Play this media file

The podcast can also be downloaded as a 730Mb MP4 file by following the link below:

DOWNLOAD THE VIDEO NEWSLETTER

To watch, listen to and read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

Here are links to some of the organisations and individuals mentioned in the programme:

Posted 1 March 2021 by Keith Bramich