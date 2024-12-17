Here We Are

Stephen Sondheim's last musical opens in London in 2025

Leo and Marianne Brink are surprised by the arrival of friends, and find the ideal venue for brunch. With great reviews, impeccable service and an extensive menu it seems like nothing could go wrong. But after a series of strange events interrupt their meal, they soon realise they've bitten off more than they can chew ...

Here We Are is the final musical by the legendary Stephen Sondheim with a book by David Ives, who is known for his plays All in the Timing and Venus in Fur.

After receiving its world premiere and a sold-out run in New York in 2023, this musical comedy will now receive a new production from the UK's National Theatre, including haze, fire effects, strong language, sexual references and depictions of drug use, weapons and violence. Inspired by two of Luis Buñuel's iconic films - The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel - Here We Are is directed by Joe Mantello, known for directing Wicked and Assassins.

Joining this new production in London are Chumisa Dornford-May, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Richard Fleeshman, Harry Hadden-Paton, Cameron Johnson, Jane Krakowski, Martha Plimpton and Paulo Szot. They join Tracie Bennett and Denis O'Hare, who reprise their roles from the original New York production, and Rory Kinnear, who will be joining this new production in London.

Director Joe Mantello will stage a new production with set and costumes by David Zinn, choreography by Sam Pinkleton, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick and additional arrangements by Alexander Gemignani. The conductor is Nigel Lilley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons and the casting director is Bryony Jarvis-Taylor.

Here We Are plays in the Lyttelton Theatre, South Bank, London, UK from 23 April until 28 June 2025, with a press performance on Thursday 8 May 2025 at 7pm.

Further information: nationaltheatre.org.uk

Posted 17 December 2024 by Keith Bramich