Dashbaldangiin Purevsuren

Mongolian opera singer Dashbaldangiin Purevsuren was born in what is now Bulgan in 1929. She began performing locally at the age of eight, and at thirteen joined the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Border Military Ensemble as a singer. Three years later she became a 'second-ranked' singer and two years after that a 'mid-ranking military officer'.

From 1948 until retiring in 1985 she worked at the 'Green Dome' - the State Musical Drama Theatre, later the Mongolian State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, where she made a significant contribution to the development of Mongolian opera. Her career as a soloist took her to China, Germany, North Korea and Russia, and she sang a duet in the 1956 Mongolian film Our Song.

By 1961 she had become an Honoured Artist of Mongolia for her cultural contributions to the country, and she was praised by critics, particularly for her role as Norovlkham in the opera Khan Burged and for two roles - Khorolmaa and Nansalmaa - in the more famous Mongolian opera The Three Dramatic Characters. Other roles included Yadmaa in the opera Unen and Uyang in Khukhoo Namjil. by Luvsanjambyn Mördorj (1919-1996).

A special concert on 23 June 2019 in the capital city Ulaanbaatar, organised by the Mongolian State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, celebrated her ninetieth birthday with a reception and an evening performance, and she became a People's Artist of Mongolia on 8 July 2024.

Dashbaldangiin Purevsuren died in Ulaanbaatar from natural causes on 3 January 2025, aged ninety-five.