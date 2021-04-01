Ricardo Kanji

Brazilian flautist, recorder player, conductor and teacher Ricardo Kanji was born in São Paulo on 1 March 1948. He began piano lessons at seven, began to play the recorder at ten, began to study transverse flute at fifteen and joined two orchestras in São Paulo when he was seventeen.

He started to study flute in Baltimore, USA at the Peabody Institute in 1969, but met Frans Brüggen and moved to the Netherlands and studied instead with Brüggen and Frans Vester at the Royal Conservatory in Den Haag (1970-72), specialising in Baroque and classical music interpretation.

He won the First International Recorder Competition in Bruges in 1970, and became a founder member of the Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century in 1980.

From 1973 until 1995 he was a professor at the Royal Conservatory, and from 1991 until 1996 he was artistic director of Concerto Amsterdam.

In 1995 he returned to Brazil, continuing to perform, conduct, teach and make instruments. He founded and directed the Vox Brasiliensis ensemble, recording Brazilian and European music, and promoted historically informed performance in Brazil.

He also produced an award-winning series of TV programmes and CD recordings of music of colonial Brazil (1500-1815) as artistic director of the History of Brazilian Music project, and was successful in spreading the colonial music of Brazil and the Americas.

He also made his own flutes, and recorded with cellist Antônio Meneses.

In 2023, in what would be his last appearance with the Orchestra of the Eighteenth Century, he was recorder soloist in a Louis Andriessen work written in memory of Frans Brüggen.

Ricardo Kanji was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January 2025 and he died in São Paulo on 24 February 2025, aged seventy-six.

A selection of articles about Ricardo Kanji

