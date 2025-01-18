A Musical Offering

In Oliver Cotton's play 'The Score', J S Bach is summoned for a meeting by King Frederick II of Prussia

'The world's greatest composer is summoned by Europe's most tyrannical ruler. What happens between the two men will change them both forever ...'

It is Spring 1747 in Potsdam, Prussia, and Johann Sebastian Bach reluctantly visits the court of Frederick II, Europe's most ambitious and dangerous leader. The two men could hardly be more different. As the Age of Enlightenment dawns, they stand in opposite camps. Bach is deeply religious, Frederick is an atheist. Bach loathes war, Frederick revels in it. Bach studies scripture, Frederick reads military history. Frederick remains in awe of Bach's genius however and has mischievously prepared a musical conundrum that he hopes will baffle the composer and amuse his court. The explosive events of the following days could not have been predicted by either man.

Oliver Cotton's play The Score, which was originally presented at Theatre Royal Bath in the UK, opens at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London on Thursday 20 February 2025 and runs until Saturday 26 April 2025. The play is directed by Trevor Nunn and features Brian Cox as J S Bach, Nicole Ansari-Cox as Bach's wife Anna, Stephen Hagan as Frederick and Peter De Jersey as Voltaire.

Sound design and additional composition are by Sophie Cotton. Sets and costumes are by Robert Jones, the lighting is by Johanna Town, Cordelia Monsey is associate director and the casting director is Ginny Schiller.

Oliver Cotton (born 1944) is an English playwright and actor who studied at Drama Centre London. He has written for film, the stage and for TV.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for Access Entertainment, the play runs for two hours and forty minutes, including a twenty minute break.

Further information and tickets (from £25): trh.co.uk

Posted 18 January 2025 by Keith Bramich