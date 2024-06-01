News from around the world

June 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during June 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in this article for further information.

 

American-born pianist, puppeteer and puppet maker Norman Shetler died on 25 June 2024, aged ninety-three.

Norman Shetler (1931-2024). Photo © Lois Shetler
Australian musicologist and composer David Tunley died on 23 June 2024, aged ninety-four.

David Tunley (1930-2024)
Estonian soprano Margarita Voites died on 20 June 2024, aged eighty-seven.

Margarita Voites (1936-2024) in 2006
Scottish conductor James Loughran died near Glasgow on 19 June 2024, aged ninety-two.

James Loughran (1931-2024)
Belgian soprano Jodie Devos died in Paris from breast cancer on 16 June 2024, aged only thirty-five.

Jodie Devos (1936-2024)
Armenian-American violinist Kevork Mardirossian died in Bloomington, Indiana on 11 June 2024, aged sixty-nine.

Kevork Mardirossian (1954-2024)
Swiss tenor Éric Tappy died on 11 June 2024, aged ninety-three.

Éric Tappy (1931-2024). Photo © Jean Mayenat
American musicologist and Bruckner expert William Carragan died on 9 June 2024, aged eighty-six, following a stroke.

William Carragan (1937-2024)
German composer and music producer Ernstalbrecht Stiebler died on 7 June 2024, aged ninety.

Ernstalbrecht Stiebler (1934-2024). Photo © Cristina Marx/Photomusix
Italian viola player Luciano Iorio died on 4 June 2024, aged eighty-seven.

Luciano Iorio (1937-2024)
American composer Emma Lou Diemer died in Santa Barbara, California on 2 June 2024, aged ninety-six.

Emma Lou Diemer (1927-2024)
Dutch conductor, composer and arranger Harry van Hoof died in Eindhoven on 1 June 2024, aged eighty-one.

Harry van Hoof (1943-2024). Photo © René Manders
