News from around the world

May 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during May 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in the article for further information.

 

Peruvian lyric tenor Francesco Petrozzi died from cancer in Lima on 27 May 2024, aged sixty-two.

Francesco Petrozzi (1961-2024)
Francesco Petrozzi (1961-2024)

 

Polish pianist Stefan Wojtas died in Kraków on 27 May 2024, aged eighty.

Stefan Wojtas (1943-2024)
Stefan Wojtas (1943-2024)

 

French opera administrator Hugues Gall died in Nice on 25 May 2024, aged eighty-four.

Hugues Gall (1940-2024) in circa 2000
Hugues Gall (1940-2024) in circa 2000

 

Austrian violinist Werner Hink died on 21 May 2024, aged eighty-one.

Werner Hink (1943-2024). Photo © Jun Keller
Werner Hink (1943-2024). Photo © Jun Keller

 

Polish film composer Jan Andrzej Paweł Kaczmarek died from multiple system atrophy in Kraków on 21 May 2024, aged seventy-one.

Jan A P Kaczmarek (1953-2024)
Jan A P Kaczmarek (1953-2024)

 

German tenor Willi Brokmeier died on 18 May 2024, aged ninety-six.

Willi Brokmeier (1928-2024) in circa 1970
Willi Brokmeier (1928-2024) in circa 1970

 

American-born British musicologist and Elgar expert Jerrold Northrop Moore died on 18 May 2024, aged ninety.

Jerrold Northrop Moore (1934-2024) in 1984
Jerrold Northrop Moore (1934-2024) in 1984

 

Italian conductor, musicologist and writer Tito Gotti died in Bologna on 11 May 2024, aged ninety-six.

Tito Gotti (1927-2024) in 1995
Tito Gotti (1927-2024) in 1995

 

Posted 31 May 2024 by Keith Bramich

-------

Read more obituaries from the previous month by following this link to our April 2024 classical music obituaries.

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page consists of abstract blurred coloured shapes, by Keith Bramich.

 

 << Home              More news >>