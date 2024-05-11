May 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during May 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in the article for further information.

Peruvian lyric tenor Francesco Petrozzi died from cancer in Lima on 27 May 2024, aged sixty-two.

Polish pianist Stefan Wojtas died in Kraków on 27 May 2024, aged eighty.

French opera administrator Hugues Gall died in Nice on 25 May 2024, aged eighty-four.

Austrian violinist Werner Hink died on 21 May 2024, aged eighty-one.

Polish film composer Jan Andrzej Paweł Kaczmarek died from multiple system atrophy in Kraków on 21 May 2024, aged seventy-one.

German tenor Willi Brokmeier died on 18 May 2024, aged ninety-six.

American-born British musicologist and Elgar expert Jerrold Northrop Moore died on 18 May 2024, aged ninety.

Italian conductor, musicologist and writer Tito Gotti died in Bologna on 11 May 2024, aged ninety-six.

Posted 31 May 2024 by Keith Bramich