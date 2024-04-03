April 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during April 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in the article for further information.

British pianist and music teacher Renna Manduell (née Kennaway), founder of the Lake District Summer Music Festival, died in High Bentham on 27 April 2024, aged eighty-nine.

German organist and teacher Samuel Kummer died in Dresden on 23 April 2024, aged fifty-six.

Czech tenor Miroslav Švejda died on 20 April 2024, aged eighty-four.

English conductor Andrew Davis was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2023 and died in Chicago on Saturday 20 April 2024, aged eighty.

Cuban oboist and conductor Jorge Rivero Tirado died as the result of a heart attack during a rehearsal in Mexico on 15 April 2024, aged seventy-one.

Finnish organist Kalevi Kiviniemi died in Kurikka on 3 April 2024, aged sixty-five.

Australian composer, arranger, oboist, music educator, critic and eclectic musician Ian Keith Harris died peacefully on 3 April 2024 at Gosford Hospital close to Woy Woy in New South Wales.

Posted 30 April 2024 by Keith Bramich