April 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during April 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links in the article for further information.

 

British pianist and music teacher Renna Manduell (née Kennaway), founder of the Lake District Summer Music Festival, died in High Bentham on 27 April 2024, aged eighty-nine.

Renna Manduell (1931-2024)

 

German organist and teacher Samuel Kummer died in Dresden on 23 April 2024, aged fifty-six.

Samuel Kummer (1968-2024)

 

Czech tenor Miroslav Švejda died on 20 April 2024, aged eighty-four.

Miroslav Švejda (1939-2024)

 

English conductor Andrew Davis was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2023 and died in Chicago on Saturday 20 April 2024, aged eighty.

Andrew Davis (1944-2024) at his Chicago home in 2022 with his framed print of Michael Whitefoot's photo from the 2018 Hereford Three Choirs Festival

 

Cuban oboist and conductor Jorge Rivero Tirado died as the result of a heart attack during a rehearsal in Mexico on 15 April 2024, aged seventy-one.

Jorge Rivero Tirado (1952-2024)

 

Finnish organist Kalevi Kiviniemi died in Kurikka on 3 April 2024, aged sixty-five.

Kalevi Kiviniemi (1958-2024)

 

Australian composer, arranger, oboist, music educator, critic and eclectic musician Ian Keith Harris died peacefully on 3 April 2024 at Gosford Hospital close to Woy Woy in New South Wales.

Ian Keith Harris (1935-2024)

 

Posted 30 April 2024 by Keith Bramich

