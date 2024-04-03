Ian Keith Harris

Australian composer, arranger, oboist, music educator, critic and eclectic musician, Ian Harris, was born in Melbourne in 1935. He studied at the Melbourne University Conservatorium of Music with Jiři Tancibudek and Arthur Nickson, continuing composition at the University of Wellington in New Zealand with David Farquhar and Douglas Lilburn.

Ian Harris was a founding member of the Glendenian Trio with whom he made regular broadcasts over several years. He played in the Tasmanian Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, the Victorian Symphony Orchestra, and the New Zealand Broadcasting Corporation Symphony Orchestra amongst others.

Harris tutored at the universities of Tasmania, Melbourne, and the Victoria University of Wellington and, deeply committed to music education, he also conducted the Tasmanian Junior Youth Orchestra for several years.

He was a dedicated member of policy committees, especially in Education and the Arts. A great listener to music and musicians, Ian Harris served as music critic for The Mercury, Hobart’s daily newspaper, for an extended period.

His sense of fun was shown in many of his compositions including, Paw de trois: A 'Pas de trois' for an Imaginary Canine Ballet for Woodwind Quintet, with movements dedicated to his dogs by name.

Ian Harris' oeuvre consists mainly of chamber music, much of which has been performed and broadcast: Microsymphony for Cor anglais Quartet (cor anglais, string trio), Oboe Quartet (oboe, string trio), Essay for Bassoon and Strings, Sonata for Viola and Piano, amongst many, many other pieces.

Ian's music is published by Amoris International, where his scores can be seen, heard and downloaded.

Ian K Harris died peacefully on 3 April 2024 at Gosford Hospital close to Woy Woy in New South Wales, where he had recently moved to live.

A selection of articles about Ian Keith Harris

