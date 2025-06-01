June 2025 Newsletter

DISCUSSION: What is a work? John Dante Prevedini leads a discussion about The performing artist as co-creator, including contributions from Halida Dinova, Yekaterina Lebedeva, Béla Hartmann, David Arditti and Stephen Francis Vasta.
ASK ALICE: Weekly, from 2003 until 2016/17, Alice McVeigh took on the role of classical music's agony aunt to answer questions on a surprising variety of subjects.
Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on or before the first day of each month. The Cosmic Destination of All Life, our June 2025 offering, has just been published. This seventeen page PDF can be accessed by following the link on this page.
DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER (2.5Mb)
To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
Posted 1 June 2025 by Keith Bramich