The Bowdoin International Music Festival

Details have been announced of a summer season of concerts in the Brunswick area of Maine, USA

The Bowdoin International Music Festival (BIMF) in Brunswick, Maine, USA has announced its summer season, from 30 June until 8 August 2025. BIMF 2025 features concerts, master classes and community events, welcoming both distinguished and rising artists to Brunswick from across the globe.

BIMF's mission is to prepare gifted young musicians from around the world for a life in music through study with world-class artists, and to present classical music in concerts throughout Midcoast Maine at the highest artistic standards. Over its sixty-one-year history, BIMF is an independent non-profit organization.

This summer marks the tenth anniversary of David Ying and Phillip Ying's artistic direction. Since stepping into their leadership roles in 2015, the Ying brothers, both founding members of the Ying Quartet, have elevated BIMF's artistic profile, expanded its educational programmes and deepened its commitment to cultivating the next generation of classical musicians.

David Ying commented:

We are honored to celebrate ten years in this role.

Philip Ying added:

It has been a privilege to serve the mission of the Festival by creating the most collegial and respectful space for artist faculty, the most nurturing environment for students, the most inspirational venue for our listeners and supporters, and an enduring place to celebrate our life together as a community through music.

The season begins on Monday 30 June with the Ying Quartet and composer-clarinetist Derek Bermel at Studzinski Recital Hall. This summer's lineup will also include the Attacca, Jasper, Jupiter and Takács quartets, and there will be a joint concert between the Ying and Jupiter Quartets midway through the season.

The festival also welcomes artists such as Richard Goode, Laurence Lesser, Simone Porter, Christopher Taylor, Orion Weiss, Amy Williams and Zhou Long for performances, masterclasses and talks.

The Gamper Festival of Contemporary Music, three days dedicated to new music by some of today's composers, will be headlined by Hub New Music. As part of their residency, Hub will perform new music written by the festival's composition students in a free and open reading.

The Festival also continues its popular Community Concert Series throughout the Midcoast and Southern Maine regions. These performances, presented in arts and community centres, libraries, museums and breweries, provide a chance for families and the community at large to build an interest in classical music.

The Young Artists Series, which showcases BIMF's talented students in more than twenty concerts at Studzinski Recital Hall, will run from 3 July through to 8 August. All are free and open to the public.

Tickets for the Bowdoin International Music Festival, 30 June to 8 August 2025, are available now online or by phoning +1 207 373 1400. Further information: bowdoinfestival.org

Posted 23 May 2025 by Keith Bramich