News from around the world

March 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during March 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the link on each name for further information.

 

Georgian soprano Lamara Chkhonia died in Madrid, Spain on 14 March 2024, aged ninety-three.

Lamara Chkhonia (1930-2024)
Lamara Chkhonia (1930-2024)

 

French pianist and conductor Jean-Pierre Marty died in Paris on 14 March 2024, aged ninety-one.

Jean-Pierre Marty (1932-2024)
Jean-Pierre Marty (1932-2024)

 

American pianist and composer Byron Janis died on 14 March 2024, aged ninety-five.

Byron Janis (1928-2024)
Byron Janis (1928-2024)

 

German composer, pianist, accompanist, repetiteur, editor and teacher Aribert Reimann died on 13 March 2024, aged eighty-eight.

Aribert Reimann (1936-2024). Photo © Till Budde
Aribert Reimann (1936-2024). Photo © Till Budde

 

British composer, conductor, broadcaster and teacher James Whitbourn died in Kent from cancer on 12 March 2024, aged sixty.

James Whitbourn (1963-2024). Photo © David Fisher
James Whitbourn (1963-2024). Photo © David Fisher

 

British conductor Roy Wales died on 12 March 2024, aged eighty-three, from squamous cell skin cancer.

Roy Wales (1940-2024). Photo © 2008 Fotograffics
Roy Wales (1940-2024).
Photo © 2008 Fotograffics

 

Posted 18 March 2024 by Keith Bramich

-------

Read more obituaries from the previous month by following this link to our February 2024 classical music obituaries.

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page has been derived from a scene from the Alishan National Park in Taiwan.

 

 << Home              More news >>