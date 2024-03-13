March 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during March 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the link on each name for further information.

Georgian soprano Lamara Chkhonia died in Madrid, Spain on 14 March 2024, aged ninety-three.

French pianist and conductor Jean-Pierre Marty died in Paris on 14 March 2024, aged ninety-one.

American pianist and composer Byron Janis died on 14 March 2024, aged ninety-five.

German composer, pianist, accompanist, repetiteur, editor and teacher Aribert Reimann died on 13 March 2024, aged eighty-eight.

British composer, conductor, broadcaster and teacher James Whitbourn died in Kent from cancer on 12 March 2024, aged sixty.

British conductor Roy Wales died on 12 March 2024, aged eighty-three, from squamous cell skin cancer.

Posted 18 March 2024 by Keith Bramich