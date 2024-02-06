February 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of some of those the classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during February 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the link on each name for further information.

Moldovan accordionist and conductor Mihai Amihălăchioaie died from liver cancer on 12 February 2024, aged sixty-two.

Dutch pianist Rudolf Jansen died in Laren on 12 February 2024, aged eighty-four.

Slovakian composer and musicologist Ladislav Burlas died in Bratislava on 11 February 2024, aged ninety-six.

Croatian composer, music critic, musicologist and theorist Nikša Gligo died on 10 February 2024, aged seventy-seven.

Georgian composer, pianist and teacher Vaja Azarashvili died on 7 February 2024, aged eighty-seven.

Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa died on 6 February 2024, aged eighty-eight.

Posted 15 February 2024 by Keith Bramich