January 2024 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during January 2024. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links on each name for further information.

Russian soprano Tamara Milashkina died in Vienna, Austria on 10 January 2024, aged eighty-nine.

North Indian classical singer Rashid Khan died from prostate cancer in Kolkata on 9 January 2024, aged fifty-five.

American composer and film maker Phill Niblock died in New York City on 8 January 2024, aged ninety.

Russian composer and musicologist Victor Ekimovsky died in Moscow on 6 January 2024, aged seventy-six.

Angolan singer and songwriter Ruy Mingas died in Lisbon, Portugal, on 4 January 2024, aged eighty-four.

Czech composer, trombonist and teacher Oldřich Semerák died on 1 January 2024, aged ninety-one.

Posted 10 January 2024 by Keith Bramich