News from around the world

December 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the
classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during December 2023. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links on each name for further information.

Gunther Emmerlich (1944-2023)
Gunther Emmerlich (1944-2023)

German bass, TV presenter and banjo player Gunther Emmerlich died in Dresden on 19 December 2023, aged seventy-nine.

Russian ballet dancer, choreographer and teacher Valery Lagunov died on 18 December 2023, aged eighty-one.

American conductor Roger McMurrin, who set up an orchestra in Kyiv, died in Lebanon, Ohio on 13 December 2023, aged eighty-four.

British opera company administrator Richard Gaddes, who had a successful career in the USA, died in New York City on 12 December 2023, aged eighty-one.

Belarusian ballerina Ludmila Brzhazouskaya died in Minsk on 6 December 2023, aged seventy-seven.

German conductor, manager and teacher Klaus Bernbacher died on 3 December 2023, aged ninety-two.

Georgian soprano Medea Amiranashvili died on 2 December 2023, aged ninety-three.

Pakistani classical singer Badar uz Zaman died in Lahore on 1 December 2023, aged eighty-three.

Posted 20 December 2023
by Keith Bramich

-------

Read more obituaries from the previous month by following this link to our November 2023 classical music obituaries.

Read further recent classical music news items here.

The background image on this page has been derived from a detail of a stained glass window in Hereford Cathedral, photographed by Keith Bramich on 22 February 2020.

 

 << Home              More news >>