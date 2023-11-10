November 2023 Obituaries

SPONSORED: CD Spotlight. A Fascinating Recording - John Joubert's string quartets, heard by Alice McVeigh.
Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during November 2023. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links on each name for further information.
Azerbaijani composer Mobil Babayev died on 10 November 2023, aged seventy-seven.
Greek composer Haris Xanthoudakis died in Athens on 7 November 2023, aged seventy-three.
German musicologist Harald Heckmann died in Kronberg im Taunus on 5 November 2023, aged ninety-eight.
Welsh tenor Ryland Davies died from mesothelioma on 5 November 2023, aged eighty.
Russian conductor Yuri Temirkanov died on 2 November 2023, aged eighty-four.
Russian composer Evgeniy Shiryaev died on 2 November 2023, aged eighty.
Russian baritone and teacher Vladimir Urbanovich died on 1 November 2023, aged eighty-five.
