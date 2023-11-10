News from around the world

November 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the
classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during November 2023. May they rest in peace. Please follow the links on each name for further information.

Azerbaijani composer Mobil Babayev died on 10 November 2023, aged seventy-seven.

Mobile Babayev (1945-2023)
Greek composer Haris Xanthoudakis died in Athens on 7 November 2023, aged seventy-three.

Haris Xanthoudakis (1950-2023)
German musicologist Harald Heckmann died in Kronberg im Taunus on 5 November 2023, aged ninety-eight.

Welsh tenor Ryland Davies died from mesothelioma on 5 November 2023, aged eighty.

Ryland Davies (1943-2023). Photo © Gerald Place
Russian conductor Yuri Temirkanov died on 2 November 2023, aged eighty-four.

Yuri Temirkanov (1938-2023). Photo © 2013 Sasha Gusov
Russian composer Evgeniy Shiryaev died on 2 November 2023, aged eighty.

Russian baritone and teacher Vladimir Urbanovich died on 1 November 2023, aged eighty-five.

Posted 12 November 2023 by Keith Bramich

Read more obituaries from the previous month by following this link to our October 2023 classical music obituaries.

Read further recent classical music news items here.

