October 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during October 2023. May they rest in peace.

Polish-born Russian composer Rafail Kasimov died on 4 October 2023, aged seventy-six.

Australian mezzo Jacqueline Dark died in Sydney on 3 October 2023, aged fifty-five.

American tenor and conductor Herbert Handt died on 2 October 2023, aged ninety-seven.

Slovak soprano Patricia Janečková died on 1 October 2023, aged only twenty-five, from breast cancer.

Posted 4 October 2023 by Keith Bramich