September 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during September 2023. May they rest in peace.

American composer, journalist and teacher Walter Arlen died on 2 September 2023, aged a-hundred-and-three.

Serbian soprano Milka Stojanović died in Belgrade on 1 September 2023, aged eighty-six.

Ukrainian tenor Maxim Paster died on either 1 September or 31 August 2023, aged forty-seven.

