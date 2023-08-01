August 2023 Obituaries

LISTENING TO TCHAIKOVSKY: Béla Hartmann uses his knowledge of Eastern Europe to argue against the banning of all Russian culture following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during August 2023. May they rest in peace.
New Zealand composer, pianist, teacher and writer Gillian Bibby died in Wellington on 7 August 2023, aged seventy-seven.
American composer and conductor Carl Davis died on 3 August 2023, aged eighty-six.
Romanian violinist and teacher Mariana Sîrbu died on 1 August 2023, aged between 73 and 75.
Posted 12 August 2023 by Keith Bramich