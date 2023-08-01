News from around the world

August 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the
classical music world has lost this month

 

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during August 2023. May they rest in peace.

New Zealand composer, pianist, teacher and writer Gillian Bibby died in Wellington on 7 August 2023, aged seventy-seven.

Gillian Bibby (1945-2023)
American composer and conductor Carl Davis died on 3 August 2023, aged eighty-six.

Carl Davis (1936-2023)
Romanian violinist and teacher Mariana Sîrbu died on 1 August 2023, aged between 73 and 75.

Mariana Sîrbu (1948/9-2023) in 1970
Posted 12 August 2023 by Keith Bramich

