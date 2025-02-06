Thoroughly Enjoyable

Ian Stephens is a Devon-born composer and arranger who is making a name for his well-written and colourful scores, skillful orchestrations and, given his wide range of music for a variety of forces, a 'can do' attitude that is admirable and refreshing.

The first work, Celtic Elegy, is simply scored for clarinet and cello, and reminds me of the Irish bagpipes playing a plaintive air. Especially effective are the open harmonies and drone-like character carried by the cello.

The three movement Springhead Echoes for string quartet is thoroughly engaging music with an approachable harmonic language, recognisable melodies, strong rhythms and an easy-to-follow structure. Modes are frequently a part of this language, adding to the overall charm, and a echo of antiquity. This is contemporary music without gimmicks and thoroughly enjoyable. I would not like to try to categorise this music, and this again is something that makes it so compelling.

This is followed by the three movement Clarinet Quintet, an excellent work which displays the character of the clarinet to the fullest, at one point rhythmic and tipping its hat to jazz, and at other times sweet and lyrical. One thing I appreciate also is that the clarinet is not over-dominant and every instrument plays its own important part. Each movement is full of contrast, and I was never bored or bewildered. There are moments of reflection and repose, and others of excitement and energy in each movement, but the work ends serenely.

The three movement string quartet North Country reveals Ian Stephens as both a composer and skillful arranger. He has arranged the folk song 'The Oak and The Ash' into three different dances. The first one, entitled 'Lilting', is in the manner of a Scottish air, whilst the second, 'Heartfelt', starts slowly and a little heavily, becoming lighter and more dancelike in the middle, with a return to the opening near the end, although this is noticeably more complex until the final few chords. The most inventive last movement, 'With abandon', is a tango, quite different to the other two movements, and reminds me a little of the spikyness of Piazzolla.

The Oboe Quintet, composed in 2014, was commissioned by the Liverpool-based Rodewald Concert Society, prompted by the deaths of two former committee members: David Dutch and Monica Nurnberg. I was immediately taken with this work, and in the first movement, there were more than a few moments whether I wondered if the composer had any familiarity with the oboe sonatas of Arnold Cooke, a composer I much admire, or the Sonata by Edmund Rubbra, as sometimes there were patches of melody or harmonic progression that reminded me of both composers.

The second movement is a passacaglia based on the chords of the opening of the Bach cantata Ich habe genug, which was a favourite of the two people who had passed - both oboists. The final movement is quite arresting and rhythmically quite varied, and the oboe is left to end the movement by itself. This is a substantial work taking over twenty-one minutes to complete, and has some of the most effective writing for oboe and strings that I know of, and it encompasses the full range of the instrument, including many notes in the highest register.

I highly recommend this recording of engaging and attractive music given by the venerable Fitzwilliam String Quartet, oboist Jonathan Small (who has long been a particular favourite of mine), and Mandy Burvill, previously unfamiliar to me, but a fine clarinettist. The attached notes are informative. I had stopped at the composer profile at the top, not realising that there were programme notes by the composer to follow, until I had all but written the review. They are indeed insightful, and reveal much about the circumstances around the creation of these works. Enjoy this disc - I certainly did.

