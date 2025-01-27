A Heartwarming Programme

GERALD FENECH strongly recommends choral music by John Rutter and other contemporary composers



'Expressive performances from a choir at the top of its powers.'

Born on 24 September 1945 in London, the son of an industrial chemist and his wife, John Rutter grew up living over the Globe pub on London's Marylebone Road. He was educated at Highgate School, where fellow pupils included John Tavener, Howard Shelley and Brian Chapple. As a chorister there, Rutter took part in the first recording of Britten's War Requiem (1963) under the composer's baton. He thence read music at Clare College, Cambridge, where he was a member of the choir. Whilst an undergraduate he had his first compositions published and, from 1975 to 1979, he served as director of music at Clare College, where he led the choir to international prominence.

Unfortunately, from 1985 to 1992 Rutter suffered severely from ME or Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, which restricted his output. Indeed, after 1985 he stopped writing music on commission, as he was unable to guarantee meeting deadlines. Rutter also works as an arranger and editor, and he collaborated with Sir David Willcocks on five volumes of the extraordinarily successful Carols for Choirs anthology series.

Well, one may ask at this stage, does Rutter have his own choir? Indeed, he founded his own choral group in 1981, naming it the Cambridge Singers, which he conducts and with which he has made many recordings of sacred choral repertoire, including his own works, particularly under his own label Collegium Records. Although composition presently is at a premium, he is still very busy conducting many choirs and orchestras round the world.

Rutter's latest Missa Brevis, written for Robert Sharpe and the Choir of Westminster in memory of composer Richard Shephard, is the major work in this collection of recent sacred choral music by living composers.

Listen — John Rutter: Agnus Dei (Missa Brevis)

Indeed, this heartwarming programme also includes contributions from long-established composers of church music Cecilia McDowall, Judith Weir, Philip Moore and James MacMillan, among others whose works can be considered new emerging voices in this genre - the majority being young female composers such as Annabel Rooney, Lucy Walker, Kerensa Briggs and Becky McGlade.

Listen — Becky McGlade: The Lamb

With most of these pieces receiving their first commercial recording, York Minster has always been renowned as a place that has maintained and advanced the artistic endeavours of its music. The works on this album reflect the breath of invention in the continually developing tradition of sacred choral music over the last twenty-five years (1997-2020) in a wide variety of styles.

Listen — Kerensa Briggs: Set me as a seal

This is one of the most brilliant recordings of English cathedral music I have come across for some time, and if you like to hear choral music in its proper environment then this issue is tailor-made for your tastes. Expressive performances from a choir at the top of its powers. Sound and notes are first-rate. Strongly recommended.

Copyright © 27 January 2025 Gerald Fenech,

Gzira, Malta